Now keeping a track of your heart's health is just a band away. Fastrack has come up with a really cool smart band that comes with a 24x7 active heart rate monitoring system.

Fastrack Reflex Beat is the fourth variant in the Fastrack Reflex series since its launch in 2017. With this launch, Fastrack Reflex Beat becomes the only fitness brand in India which is certified by the National Health Academy.

As a new updated band from Fastrack, Reflex Beat has a Heart Rate Monitor which helps in measuring heart rate at any given point of time. The band records heart rate automatically every 5 minutes, which gets recorded on the app and can also be viewed on-demand. The user can later see their minimum to maximum heart rate trend in a day on the Reflex App. This presents a trend report of the heart rate which can be referred to during any anomaly.

Fastrack Reflex Beat

Speaking about the launch, Mr. said, “With each smart band introduced under Fastrack Reflex, we have endeavoured to bring feasibility for the GenZ fashion. This generation is constantly on a lookout for tech-related, feature-rich products and we aim at fulfilling this desire with Reflex Beat and make their lives easy and on the go,” says Ayushman Chiranewala, Marketing Head, Fastrack.

Priced at Rs 2195, the smart band has five days power reserve and is loaded with features like activity tracker, 24-hour active sleep tracking, scrolling notifications, calendar alerts, IPX6 water resistance and more. Fastrack Reflex Beat connects to the Reflex App and enables other features like vibration alarm, camera control and find your phone. Setting the sedentary reminder will alert the user in case there's a lack of activity for a certain period, thus being your buddy in the journey of fitness.