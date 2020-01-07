ASUS on Monday showcased its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) solutions at CES 2020. Designed for smart meeting room and business applications, it is powered by the ultra-compact Mini PC PN61V, the PE200U edge computer and enhanced Tinker Board S single board computer.



The ASUS Mini PC PN61V is a mini PC ideal for a wide range of uses, including AIoT business applications fusing Intel Unite and vPro TM technology.



It features 8th Gen Intel Core processors, dual-display support and comprehensive I/O ports - including a front-mounted USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port with battery charging 1.2 support and a configurable port with a Thunderbolt 3 option - provide fast connectivity for docks, displays and storage devices.



The ASUS PE200U edge computer is an AI edge-computing solution with a pre-built Windows-based AI engine connected to an 8K IP camera that can be used for counting people as well as detecting other visual details with high accuracy.



It features ensure optimal performance, the flexibility to adapt to various environments, easy configuration with a wide range of power inputs (12~24V) and operating temperatures (-20e~60e) and diverse I/O interface and expansion options, including PoE and GPIO for multiple vertical markets.



Available as a package with PE200U, ASUS Intelligent Edge Console is an exclusive software suite that provides services for a variety of ASUS hardware devices.



It includes device management, remote monitoring and control, and data visualisation, making it ideal for all kinds of AI and machine-learning applications and environments.



Meanwhile, ASUS Tinker Board S is a fully embedded solution, offering a business-grade single board computer powered by quad-core ARM-based processor in a compact size with rugged design, high flexibility and easy expansion capabilities.



The latest Tinker Board S features onboard 16GB eMMC storage and a microSD slot for enhanced capabilities combined with low power-consumption that is ideal for AIoT applications.

*Edited from an IANS report