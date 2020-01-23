After IGTV and the new effects, Instagram will now reportedly have a new web series titled Firsts, which will introduce the idea of one-minute episodes. It is reportedly set to be launched this weekend on Instagram.



According to reports, actors Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora will be playing the leads in Firsts, which is the first series to premiere in this format on the photo-sharing platform.



The show will take audience back to their school days and highlights the magic of an innocent school romance, reports suggest. Every episode captures the significant ‘firsts’ in their relationship - the first time they see each other, their first conversation, their first date and so on.



The series also features Viraj Ghelani and Urvi Singh. The show goes live on January 25.

