Popular technology solutions company Sunera Technologies opened the Centre for Digital Acceleration (CDA) in Hyderabad. The branch has been opened for businesses across to set up their innovation centres and experience digital solutions.



Spread over 55,000 sq ft and designed to accommodate 50 companies, CDA has come up with an investment of $500,000, Ravi Reddy, CEO and President, Sunera Technologies reportedly said, in conversation with a leading media organisation.



He reportedly said that not just Sunera's customers businesses across India can come to CDA and set up their innovation centre, they can bring their managers to learn different digital solutions and then implement those solutions. “The purpose of the centre is to make global small and large businesses set up their innovation centres and understand not just the technology but also how to bring the startup culture,” he said.



He added, “Every business going through digital transformation but many companies don't know the technology. Large businesses are under threat because of competition from new digital businesses. Businesses today have only two options -disrupt or get disrupted.” The centre, the company’s third in Hyderabad, will focus on expanding revenue for its customers in cloud transformation, data monetisation, application modernisation and digital innovation segments.



Sunera, which has 1,300 employees, plans to hire another 1000 in 12-18 months. Of this 500 from universities and out of this 500 new recruits, 200 will be from lower-income families.



