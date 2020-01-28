An interactive and informative quiz was launched by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Chinese short-video making app TikTok on January 28. The quiz that aims to appraise users on best practices for online privacy and protection will run until February 3.



In line with the theme of the 2020 edition of Data Privacy Day - 'Privacy is Everyone's Responsibility', the in-app quiz asks users interesting questions pertaining to their awareness of online privacy and its importance.



"On the occasion of Data Privacy Day, we stay committed to building a privacy-aware society. We are confident that our partnership with TikTok will help us land the message of safe and secure online data practices, far and wide," said Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI.



According to Global Web Index's Social Media Trends 2019 report, Indian users spent 2.4 hours on social media, in line with the global average.



With the rising data consumption and increase in time spent online, it is important that the users are aware of privacy practices and principles that are key to adhere to.



"We are honoured to partner with DSCI and spread awareness about the safety and privacy best practices amongst our users," said Subi Chaturvedi, Head, TikTok for Good - India.



"As part of TikTok For Good, we look forward to launching more such initiatives that have a larger positive impact on society, harnessing the power of technology and celebrating privacy by design at the core of everything we do," Chaturvedi added.

