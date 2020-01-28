You can now ask Alexa to order gifts for you! India’s gifting brand, Ferns N Petals, has announced that they are the first company to launch Alexa Skill for gift delivery in Asia.

This means that customers can now order and send flowers or cakes through the voice assistant by Amazon. Reports suggest that the brand is anticipating that the business generated through this initiative will touch 10 per cent of the overall online business by 2025.

“We are pleased to be the first player in the gifting industry to roll out Alexa Skill to provide our users easy access and convenient ordering process of the products in flowers and cakes category,” said Pawan Gadia, CEO, online and retail, Ferns N Petals. The company has developed The Ferns N Petals Alexa Skill for easy access on all Alexa-enabled devices.



In Phase 1, Alexa Skill will be launched for existing customers who have an account with Ferns N Petals and have a saved address in their profile. The Skill will also give customers suggestions and options to choose from bestselling gifts.



To avail this feature, customers can simply enable Alexa Skill for FNP and say, “Alexa, open Ferns N Petals” followed by “I’d like to order a cake”, the company said.

*Edited from an IANS report.