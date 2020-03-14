Although Twitter to yet to listen to users for edit and auto-deletion buttons to serve them better, a Twitter client called Brizzly has launched a new subscription service that offers these functionalities built on the Twitter API (application programming interface). The subscription costs just $6 per month and gives people access to non-native Twitter features like an undo button and auto-deletion, The Verge reported.

The undo button allows subscribers to set a delay between when they type and send their tweet and when it posts. They can choose between no delay, a 10-second delay, or a 10-minute delay, according to the service. During that time, they can click "undo," which cancels the tweet and gives them time to edit.

"They can redo any tweet, too, which allows them to make changes, tweet again, and Brizzly will delete the old tweet," said the report. Auto-delete allows users to choose between 24 hours, one week, or one month to have their tweets deleted, regardless of whether they were sent through Brizzly.

The news comes as a cool breeze for users as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the edit button will "probably" never happen. "We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can't really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days," Dorsey said recently.

Twitter was yet to react on Brizzly plans. Brizzly was launched as a Twitter client in 2009 and is focused on serving the needs of Twitter users in search of new features. "Brizzly+ offers a simple Twitter client that shows your home timeline and allows you to like and post tweets," reports TechCrunch.

According to Brizzly founder Jason Shellen, the Brizzly+ "Undo" feature involves the client briefly storing your tweets before posting them. Another feature called "Redo Tweet" will help you to fix your typoed tweets after they've gone live. This works more like Twitterific as it deletes the old tweet and replaces it with a new one. There's also an addition to the Brizzly+ auto-delete feature called "Fave to Save."

"This allows you to set a threshold of likes for your tweets in order to prevent them from being auto-deleted," said the report. While Twitterati are waiting for an edit button, Dorsey last year said the micro-blogging platform is considering a "clarify" feature instead.

"One of the concepts we're thinking about is clarifications… Kind of like retweet with comment… to add some context and some colour on what they might have tweeted, or what they might have meant," Dorsey told the audience at a Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. "By doing so you might imagine that the original tweet then would not have the sort of engagement around it. Like you wouldn't be able to retweet the original tweet, for instance," he added.

Dorsey first addressed the possibility of adding an edit feature for tweets in December 2016, based on the Twitteratis' suggestions. Back in 2018, while visiting India for Twitter's pre-election campaign, Dorsey was quizzed why Twitter does not have an edit button. To which, he said, "the reason Twitter does not have an 'edit' button is that people may change their opinions by editing the original tweet and then people who don't agree with the original view, may have already retweeted the tweet, which is not an accurate representation of what they believe."

