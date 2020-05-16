StepSetGo (SSG), a fitness app is rewarding people who keep up their fitness goals during the ongoing lockdown. In a bid to ensure people exercise and workout, the app is offering discounts and reward points from leading brands.

The app has collaborated with Bajaj Avenger, Apple, Boat, Skechers, Puma and Decathlon for the rewards points. All one has to do is Download the ‘StepSetGo’ app from the Play Store or the App Store. Register and s tart walking. The user then becomes a part of the - 5.5 million StepSetGo community.





"With the lockdown putting unexpected barriers of limited space to move around, we partnered with Gamezop and added FitGames to our list features. These casual games pitch you versus your network and the SSG community. If you run out of chances to play the games, the only other way to get more points is to walk. Not only does this feature give you one more fun thing to do with your family and friends but it also makes you move while you are at it. The idea was to keep our users motivated and engaged while helping them to earn rewards and stay fit even if they are indoors," says Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO, StepSetGo.