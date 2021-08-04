YouTube Shorts will pay up to $10K a month to creators

YouTube will now pay creators up to $10,000 a month for making popular videos on the Shorts app, its TikTok competitor.



The company has launched YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 million fund distributed over 2021-2022.



"Each month, we'll reach out to thousands of eligible creators to claim a payment from the Fund -- creators can make anywhere from $100 to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement on their Shorts," YouTube said in a statement late on Tuesday.



The $100 million funds will help build a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is not limited to just creators in YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) and any creator that meets its eligibility criteria can participate.



With the launch of the Shorts Fund, creators and artists now have 10 ways to make money and build a business on YouTube.



"Ads have been at the core of creators' revenue streams, and continue to be the main way that creators can earn money on YouTube. Creators receive the majority of the revenue generated from ads on YouTube," said Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube.



YouTube Premium is a paid subscription option that enables members to enjoy ad-free content, background playback, downloads, and premium access to the YouTube Music app.



"The majority of subscription revenue goes to YouTube partners," said the company.



"With channel memberships, creators can offer exclusive perks and content to viewers who join their channel as a monthly paying member at prices set by the creator," YouTube added.



Another monetisation feature called ‘Super Chat' is a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get even more of their favourite creator's attention.



"Now viewers can give thanks and appreciation on uploaded videos as well through Super Thanks. As an added bonus, fans will get a distinct, colourful comment to highlight the purchase, which creators can respond to," YouTube informed.

*Edited from an IANS report