Pinterest puts an end to weight loss ads in order to prevent promoting eating disorders

Pinterest is updating its ad policies to "prohibit all ads with weight loss language and imagery". This is being done to prevent content that could encourage unhealthy or disorderly eating habits.

The company developed its new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), whose research shows there has been a rise in eating disorders and unhealthy eating habits in young people during the pandemic, The Verge reported.

"Pinterest is the place people come for inspiration to create life they love," the company said in a blog post.

"It's where everyone belongs -- regardless of body shape or size. We're empowering Pinners to plan for summer and beyond without weight loss ads, so they can focus on what matters most," it added.

The company claims it is the "only major platform to prohibit all weight loss ads" and that the new rules build on the company's existing ad policies against body shaming and weight loss scams.

In 2019, Instagram restricted weight loss content and certain types of cosmetic surgery from being seen by users under age 18.

Pinterest's policy will prohibit -- any weight loss language or imagery, any testimonials regarding weight loss or weight loss products, any language or imagery that idealises or denigrates certain body types referencing body mass index or similar indices, any products that claim weight loss through something worn or applied to the skin.

Ads for weight loss or appetite suppressant pills, before-and-after weight loss imagery, weight loss procedures like liposuction or fat burning, body shaming, and "unrealistica claims about cosmetic results were already banned under the policy.

Pinterest has been one of the more forward-thinking social media platforms when it comes to reining harmful or misleading content in its ads.

In 2016, it prohibited ads for "sensitive content including cultural appropriated and inappropriate costumes".

It stopped running political ads in 2018 and 2019, Pinterest was one of the first social media companies to block anti-vaccination content, to prevent misinformation from spreading on its platform.

*Edited from an IANS report