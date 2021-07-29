Kaspersky and Airtel collaborate to provide instant security for internet users

Kaspersky on Thursday partnered with Bharti Airtel to ensure instant security for internet users in India.



"We're very much looking forward to supporting Bharti Airtel, the leading global telecommunications company and one of the biggest mobile service providers, in its goal to protect their users, create a more secure internet, and build a safer digital world together with Kaspersky," Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said in a statement.



"I am convinced that this partnership will further contribute to establishing Airtel as an innovational pioneer and a leader in its industry," Kaspersky added.



The alliance is formed to increase cybersecurity awareness amongst Indian internet users and encourage them to practice cyber safety in the wake of growing cyber threats.



The company said that cyber threats are constantly evolving and cybercriminals in the past two years have been actively targeting internet users in India.



In the first quarter of 2021, Kaspersky products detected 37,650,472 different Internet-borne cyberthreats.



Mobile users are also at risk as cybercriminals are constantly targeting them for financial gains, as well as to obtain important private data, the company said.



Mobile threats in India have drastically increased since 2019 and are becoming more targeted and sophisticated. India ranked 7th amongst the countries attacked with Mobile Threats in 2020, it added.

*Edited from an IANS report

