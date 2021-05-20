A one-point information centre for all COVID related queries is what we required during these testing times when the second wave of the fateful coronavirus has ravaged the country. That’s what Koo, the homegrown microblogging site is doing with its new features. Koo introduced the COVID Warrior section on its app which lists the profiles of those lending a helping hand and connects them with those looking for help. Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder of Koo, gives us more insight into the features. Excerpts:

What are the initiatives Koo has undertaken up to help people during the ongoing pandemic, Covid 19?

We have launched the "COVID Warriors" section in the app where we have listed some of the profiles who are talking and giving information about COVID-related resources. Putting all the data in one place makes it easier for others to search and access the information during these times. These COVID warriors are given a badge which they can enable with a click of a button.

We have also added a tab in the app named "Covid" which takes any mention of COVID, vaccination, beds and other resources and puts it into one place for people to be able to scroll through easily. AMA sessions with doctors are being arranged 4-5 times in a week where anyone can come and ask medical queries related to covid and the doctors are giving answers within a particular time period.

Our badge feature is live on iOS app and will be live on android soon. This enables the community to update whether they are vaccinated, ready to donate plasma with blood type and whether they have donated. This helps public awareness and brings social pride amongst Koo users. We have also made the Koo bird wear a double mask to raise public awareness about wearing a double mask. We have made live automated updates on vaccine availability through city vaccine update handles on Koo and will be made available in all leading local languages as well going forward.

Aprameya Radhakrishna

How are the users responding to these initiatives?

The response from the users has been overwhelming till now. A lot of users are posting queries about bed availability, oxygen concentrators etc and our covid warriors are responding as soon as they can. AMA sessions with doctors are overflowing with questions. Since at this point in time, not everyone has access to a doctor, we have made it easy for people to just log on to the app and post a query and it gets answered in some time. We have also seen a good response from the companies/organisations/NGOs who are signing up and providing covid related information on the app.

What has been the reach of these initiatives as of now?

Our "Covid Warriors" section is live in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi now. So our resources are reaching 90% of our users already.

Give us more details about the Covid tab and CoviBuddy on Koo?

We have also added a tab in the app named "Covid" which takes any mention of COVID, vaccination, beds and other resources and puts it into one place for people to be able to scroll through easily. And in collaboration with Kalam Foundation, we have some volunteer doctors on the app who are answering the medical queries of the Koo users on the app using the #Covibuddy.

How do users receive notification about vaccination on Koo?

The information around vaccine availability is being shared by covid warriors. We have also made real-time updates on vaccine slot openings in all leading cities and will be introducing that in multiple languages as well.

Do you have any partnership with healthcare brands in India & how they are helping users on the platform?

We have recently had some of the most relevant handles sign up on Koo including Practo, 1mg, Dozee, Icliniq who are using our platform to disseminate information and reach out to more users of different communities. They are posting short videos of yoga, breathing exercises etc., regular information about vaccines, e-books on immunity-boosting, covid tests etc on Koo.