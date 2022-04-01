New streaming platforms, Fully Faltoo and KaanPhod, offer a mix of entertainment and music

While popular OTT platforms in India are taking up maximum screentime of users, two new content platforms have now debuted with a mixed bag of new shows.

Viacom18 has introduced Fully Faltoo and KaanPhod. Expect shows by popular stand-up comics and writers, such as Munawar Faruqui. There's also a new show called Parodise Station, a series of parodies and funny spins on songs, shows, films, trailers and everything in between. FF React, is a series featuring stand-up where India’s favourite comics come together as a collective to react and review latest trends, videos, memes and more, in all their candour. Comment Ok Please, where a pair of comics takes a dig on the comments section of popular shows features quintessential standup comedians Mohammed Hussain and Vineeth Srinivasan; and Bad Breakups, a fictional anthology short format series featuring young couples going through awkward and embarrassing break-ups.

On KaanPhod, users can discover music, original tracks of emerging artists, fresh sounds, unscripted shows or documentaries on renowned music personalities. Live jam sessions with popular artistes and guitar streaming sessions with veteran musicians are among other features on this platform.