Instagram announces brand new Multi Audio Tracks feature on Reels in India

With the Multi Audio Tracks on Reels on Instagram, you can now add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while they are editing in the app. With the flexibility to pair the right tracks with the right clips at the right time, one can express their creativity the way that feels right for them and their audience.

On this development, Adam Mosseri, head, Instagram says, “Starting today you can add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel, giving you more creative freedom with your content. You can align your audio with text, stickers and clips while editing it within Instagram. When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse. Give a try and let me know what you think.”

When someone adds multiple tracks, they will also be creating their own unique audio mix that will be attributed to them. So, as users unlock new ways to express themselves with audio, their fans can save and reuse their audio mixes. The new feature is available for Indian audiences from July 17.

