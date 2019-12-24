Get ready for another level of gaming! This new device comes from Consumer Lifestyle Accessories Worldwide or CLAW, started in 2018. This India-based company has launched its new set of earphones, the G11 series, and it will be of great interest to all the mobile gamers out there.

The G 11, unlike the usual chunky gaming accessories, is easily portable. It comes with detachable booming earphones and ergonomic, compact and strong built design which makes it an ideal choice for gamers. Actually it works for any gamer, be it: for Mobile Phones, PC and Consoles.

The earphones come with 6 mm dual dynamic drivers that produce solid bass, crisp and clear audio giving you an out of the world gaming experience with its immersive noise isolation sound system. Hear explosions, gunshots, footsteps, voices like never before.





G 11

The detachable boom mic can be adjusted 360-degrees—making sure your voice is heard out to the world clearly. The in-line control buttons will help adjust the volume, mute and manage calls. When the boom mic gets disconnected the input automatically changes to the in-line mic so that your gameplay remains uninterrupted.

The G 11 comes has a rugged 1.2 m cable is reinforced with TPE + ABS (thermoplastic) materials keeping the cord sturdy from continuous bends and movements. A test run by the company with professional gamers says the G 11 is a great choice of earphones for playing games such as PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, CS, FIFA and many more.

The G 11 comes in two colour variants red and blue with a price of INR 1,890 and is available online.