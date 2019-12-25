Sound One, a renowned brand now in India, is a major player in the realm of portable audio devices. It has just launched a new audio accessory in the Indian market. Adding on to its portfolio of headphones, Sound One has now launched its iconic V10 Bluetooth wireless headphone with MIC offering Bluetooth v5.0 technology. The V10 assures strong and stable connectivity up to 10-meter radius clear distance from the connected device and the built-in MIC ensures convenient call management.





Sound One V10 headphone is ergonomically designed to give you long hours of listening comfort. One can spend a whole day listening to music with the superior cushioning comfort of this Bluetooth headset. Sound One V10 is built with a 200mAh battery with up to 10-12 hours of music playtime. It offers multiple play modes such as Micro SD card slot and aux cable; You can go wireless to wired connectivity in a few seconds. Sound One V10'S portable & foldable design is an added advantage to carry it around.

It offers true & pure stereo sound quality from large 40mm speakers with superior output. One can get the best deep bass and accurate notes with these wireless headphones. In India, the festive season comes as a great reason to connect people and spread happiness and that’s what this new product also stands for. This launch will surely widen the scope of gifting ideas for your loved ones during Christmas and New Year.

It is priced at INR 1,390, carries a 1-year warranty and will be available online.