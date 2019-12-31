Fingers, a new brand in India, launched its new wireless headset in India and goes by the name Beaute. The Beaute is quite lightweight weighing just 150 grams and comes with a plush leatherette on the ear-cups, for better comfort. The headset is loaded with a 200 mAh battery which provides up to 9 hours of playback time with 1.5 hours of charging. It supports both Bluetooth or AUX mode. The wireless headset comes with a Voice Prompts feature that lets the user control call and volume functions by voice command.

The Beaute is equipped with a MicroSD slot and FM Radio functionality, now you don't have to always depend on your smartphone for your favourite tracks. The wireless headset is equipped with a high-quality 40 mm driver unit that provides deep bass for a better audio experience.

Fingers Beaute Wireless Headset is definitely the perfect companion for all moods eventually pampering your senses with its elegant and simplistic looks and the amazing sound quality. The Beaute comes in four vibrant colours - Emerald Green, Gun Grey, Mocha Maroon and Mauve Brown So that you can choose what suits you best.

These wireless headphones come at an affordable price of INR 1,899 and it’s available on the company’s official website.