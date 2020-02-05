Tech giant Amazon unveiled its Echo Show 8 in India. With an eight-inch HD screen, stereo sound, and a built-in camera with shutter, this is available for INR 12,999. The Amazon Echo Show 8 was initially launched in September 2019, alongside other Echo line-up of devices such as the Echo Buds and Echo Frames.

It is available for pre-order starting Wednesday and will start shipping from February 26, the company said in a statement.



With the device, users also get the full suite of Alexa capabilities, including voice assistance, information, music streaming through linked services and communication.



It’s possible to use the Echo Show 8 for video calls, and also use the camera for the drop-in feature that lets users quickly and seamlessly connect to their own Echo devices. It comes with an 8-inch HD-resolution touch screen, and two-inch neodymium speakers and a passive bass radiator.

*Edited from an IANS report.