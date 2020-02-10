Pebble's new palm-sized speaker comes in an elegant “Dome” shaped manner which looks great in any setting and is available in options of Black and white. The speaker connects via BT in no time and is fired up and ready to go whatever you throw at it.

If you enjoy a bit of bass and like a compact package, the Dome is ideal as it packs a fair bit of punch for its size. The battery lasted me about 4 hours on full volume, FM radio was particularly good with auto presets. I tried a few calls and the speaker is functional in this aspect and can be used for long handsfree conversations. Two Pebble Domes have the option of hooking up and providing stereo sound and more volume.

There's a lot to like about this speaker with good sound, punchy bass and an affordable price. It also looks much more expensive than it is. Ideal for travel! `1499* amazon.in pebblecart.com