Havit's i39 is a wireless sport headset aimed at providing good sound in a lightweight package. I’ve been using them as my primary handsfree earphones for the last week and am mighty pleased with the results. The design is minimal yet elegant, my review unit coming in a shade of red which is exciting yet easy to wear.

I found the earphones to be very comfortable (possibly due to their incredibly light and well-balanced dimensions). Setup and pairing via BT was easy enough as I tried listening to YouTube videos at the highest resolution and quality. “React” from Pussycat Dolls sounded great with good bass and equally clear vocals; venturing into Netflix “Narcos: Mexico” was a highly enjoyable binge with these earphones on (zero latency), as I forgot they were there after a while and also the sheer fact that they last so long between charges (almost 11 hours) helped in finishing all the episodes quickly.

Over to calls, the audio was clear. External noise and distortion was tolerable and did not affect the call experience much. Voice assistants worked perfectly in tandem with the i39. These IPX5 earbuds (available in Black, Red and Blue) wireless earphone were subject to two sessions of jogging and an extended cycling session, following which a gentle wipe-down brought them back to normalcy. I really liked these BT earbuds and wearing them, if anything can be improved possibly upgrading to BT 5.0 would improve range. There's even an option to connect with two devices at a time. I should also mention the tangle-resistant cables which allow the earbuds to be twisted up into a small form factor ideal for pocketing. Grab a pair now.

`1,499 amazon.in & flipkart.com