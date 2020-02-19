Thomson's Youth Machine Boombox is a portable speaker aimed at those who want to have some fun and make some noise. The “free-spirited” speaker looks energetic and vibrant with an additional Neon green shoulder strap to get the juices flowing. The Boombox comes in a mid-size form factor with 2x3 inch woofers and dual passive radiators. It's also IPX 5 rated for general water resistance and dust proofing.

Two BBX 01s can also be paired to double the output to 20 watts. I managed to try out some old school hip-hop (think Naughty by Nature's OPP and California Love from 2Pac/Dre) — the results were positive. With excellent loudness and audible vocals with the bass present, but a bit below par for me. I managed to get about six hours on a single charge which is good for a speaker this size.

I did enjoy the panoramic sonic experience, as the soundstage was equal in all directions, wherever you placed the speaker.

Bluetooth pairing was straightforward and the device would auto pair every time I would switch on BT on the phone. The speaker also played media through the MicroSD slot, USB slot and AUX with ease. FM radio was clear and without interference.

If you like your speaker to make a loud statement, yet not cost a bomb, then the BBX01 is a great buy.

`1,999* amazon.in