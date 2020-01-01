Shanling, a professional manufacturer of Hi-res portable music players, earphones and Bluetooth products, has taken a long time to unveil its first-ever truly wireless earbuds.

Dubbed the Shanling MTW100 is touted to bring the audiophile-grade sound closer to home with its portable form factor, a (7+24h) playtime and an IPX7 rating for easy use all day, every day.

The Shanling MTW100—which is Bluetooth v5.0 compliant with AAC codec for higher speed, lower latency, and lower power consumption—is available in two variants. The device can be charged, using USB type-C, in under 90 minutes.

A Balanced Armature driver variant aimed to the audiophiles delivering a balanced sound and an inexpensive Dynamic driver variant which delivers a warmer sound that’s aimed to a casual listener. It also ensures better call quality thanks to the microphone with advanced DSP system, which reduces Surrounding noise and preserves the more natural tone of voice.





MTW100

The MTW100 comes in Red, Black and White colour variants. First off, the white version offers 6 hours of battery that extends to 21 hours with the help of the charging box. The other 2 colours’ numbers are 7 hours and 24 hours with the charging box.



The Red and Black, house a Balanced Armature Driver whereas the White ones house a Graphene Dynamic Driver. Also, there is a surrounding awareness mode that allows some environmental sounds to pass through while listening. The headset has a touch interface through which you can play/pause music, change tracks, change volume, answer/end calls, and call up the digital assistant.



Available on various online platforms and prices start from INR 5,999 onwards.