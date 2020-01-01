Detel India’s new speakers are aptly named Thump and Thunder! Whatever the gathering or event, those looking to liven things up can try these the two trolley speakers are designed to suit these varied situations. The two speakers are perfect for large gatherings of people to give the party goers the freedom to take their party anywhere they go. Detel even has a fiver per cent discount going on till Jan 5.



Speaking on the launch Yogesh Bhatia the founder and MD of Detel says “We are excited to our all-new range of Trolley Speakers which are radiantly designed and developed exclusively for Millennial customers. The trolley speakers are made portable with a handle and castor Wheels which makes them easy to carry around and make for a perfect music accessory for Backyard parties, Weddings or even while Traveling.”



Consumers can also use these portable speakers for their karaoke sessions as these speakers come with a wireless microphone. Detel Thunder also supports TWS function that enables Bluetooth to connect with two speakers simultaneously, which is an outstanding feature for outdoor entertainment.



They are equipped with 70 RMS and 100 RMS output power with an impedance of 6Ω and 6.2Ω respectively. The two speakers are backed by 12V/4500mAh and 12V/7000 mAh battery each with a frequency of 40Hz~20KHz.Both the trolley speakers have FM Frequency 87.50 – 108.00 Mhz and input 100-240V 50/60Hz, besides signal noise of 80db and Isolation Sensitivity of 45db each.



These speakers are priced at INR 10,999 and INR 12,999 respectively and are available through various online portals.