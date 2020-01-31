According to the company, the AMBEO Soundbar places the listener inside the sound experience with incredible realism, thus delivering 3D sound that blurs the line between playback and reality from a single all-in-one device.

"We are thrilled to be introducing the AMBEO Soundbar in India as Sennheiser's first foray into the home entertainment speaker category. We have developed it with the ambition to create one of the best soundbars in the market -- an elegant all-in-one solution for all those seeking an immersive 3D, audiophile-grade home entertainment experience," Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO, Sennheiser, said in a statement. Beneath its lacquered and brushed aluminium surface, the soundbar is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualisation technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS.

"With our proprietary AMBEO technology, it is designed to serve as a one-stop-shop solution to deliver immersive sound experiences with incredible realism and high emotional impact. We truly believe the AMBEO Soundbar will set a new reference in sound quality," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India. Via room calibration, the AMBEO Soundbar optimises the sound for the individual room and preferred seating position.

This room calibration is intuitive for the user as calibration with the included external microphone automatically adapts and optimizes the acoustics to fit the individual environment. The AMBEO Soundbar is compatible with Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS:X.

Thanks to its Upmix Technology, it can also recreate stereo and 5.1 content in stunning 3D. The soundbar features five different presets (movie, music, sports, news and neutral) tailored to a range of scenarios and content types that precisely adjust not only the frequencies but also the 3D sound characteristics. Price INR 1,99,990.

*Edited from an IANS report