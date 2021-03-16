If you are a music lover or like watching movies with powerful theatre-like sound at home, then you must go for a Bluetooth multimedia 2.1 speaker system powered by cutting-edge technology.

Here we curate a few speakers that can be connected with smartphones, laptops or even smart TV to stream music with a powerful output.

Sony SA-D20: This 2.1 channel multimedia speaker system ensures a whopping 60-watt output and along with Bluetooth, there is an option for USB and audio-in playback. The speaker has been engineered to let the users enjoy wireless music with mobile through Bluetooth streaming and is perfect to be used with TVs, PCs and other music players.

ZOOOK Explode 111

ZOOOK Explode 111: This multimedia speaker from the French audio brand ZOOOK offers a whopping output of 45 watts, as it comes along with a powerful subwoofer. Equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology, the speaker can be connected with phones, laptops and tablets for a seamless music streaming experience. ZOOOK Explode 111 promises an unbeatable sound quality and comes with a fully functional infrared remote control. The speaker system has a stylish LED display and smooth analogue and digital controls. There is also an option to tune in to your favourite radio station with the in-built FM player.

Philips Audio MMS2625B

Philips Audio MMS2625B: The stylish 2.1 multimedia speaker system from Philips is just perfect for use with MP3 player, computers, television sets etc. You can enjoy music from multiple sources and there's also an FM tuner to let you tune to your favourite FM station. The total output is 32 Watt and there is an option to connect almost any electronic device through Aux-in.

Zebronics Zeb-Omega

Zebronics Zeb-Omega: This multimedia 2.1 speaker system offers a 40-watt output, making it an ideal choice while hosting a party. The finish is stylish and for ease of access, there is a volume knob and other controls on the front panel. The speaker offers multiple connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, USB, SD card and Aux, in addition to an in-built radio. There are seperate controls in place for volume, bass and treble and you can toggle between all using the attached remote control.