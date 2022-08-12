Gadget review of the week: Mivi Fort S24

Mivi Fort S24

Mivi has a large range of audio devices including the latest Fort S24 mini soundbar. What I really like about the S24 is the size and the ease of set up right from unboxing. The elegant device is compact yet produces good sound (especially when watching movies and OTT on your smart devices) via BT. Also, an in-built battery means you can shift it wherever you like, battery life was about 5+ hrs on a single charge. The S24 also connects via Smart assistants and can connect via Aux, USB and SD when needed. At this price point, I can’t think of a better soundbar! INR 1,999. mivi.in