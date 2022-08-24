Skullcandy launches new earbuds 'Mod' in India

On Tuesday, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy launched its all-new true wireless earbuds, Mod, for Indian consumers.



Launched at Rs 5,999, the earbuds come with "Clear Voice Smart Mic" technology that utilises artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker's voice, ensuring that calls and Zoom meetings are crystal clear.



"In today's work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all. Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalise their audio experience to best suit their listening styles," the company said in a statement.



The new earbuds offer "Multipoint Pairing" that enables seamless toggling between multiple devices, regardless of platform or manufacturer.



The company said that Mod's flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equaliser mode personalisation for a truly customisable audio experience.



An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation. Mod is now available across online and offline stores.