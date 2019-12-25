Build your dream team in card games and Tetris-lookalikes, all set in the Pokémon universe. Collect Pokémon, evolve them, and battle stronger opponents for more rewards! Facebook Gaming has released two new games titled Pokemon Tower Battle and Pokemon Medallion Battle on its Instant Games platform. The social media giant opened Instant Games to all developers in March 2018, allowing them to build and monetize HTML-based titles on the platform.

Pokemon Tower Battle, now available worldwide, is a unique take on the Pokémon franchise where players compete by stacking Pokémon against one another to create the tallest Pokémon towers. As players discover, catch and level-up rare Pokémon, they can compete in real-time against friends or across a global leaderboard.





Pokémon Medallion Battle, now available for players in the Asia-Pacific region, is a digital card battle strategy game. In the game, trainers collect, battle and evolve Pokémon in medallion form and embark on a journey with their companions to win gym badges and complete their "Pokédex". Players can also discover new Pokémon -- introduced every month -- to create even better decks.





*Edited from an IANS report