Facebook gaming has reportedly registered 210 per cent growth in monthly viewership (year-on-year) in December. It had 8.5 per cent market share compared to 3.1 per cent a year earlier, according to data from StreamElements and Arsenal.gg.



However, Amazon’s Twitch continues to be the biggest player, gaining 728 million hours of viewership. Its market share dropped from 67.1 to 61 per cent.



’Just Chatting’ became Twitch’s most popular category for the first time while xQc was Twitch's most-watched streamer in December. YouTube Gaming was the second-biggest game streaming service after Twitch, with 27.9 per cent share.

“While most of the top 10 games are the usual suspects, two notable additions are Path of Exile and Escape from Tarkov,” reportedly said StreamElements in a statement. In November and December, xQc managed to take the pole position, but if last year’s constantly changing guards are any indication of what the future holds, it could be anyone else’s game in the months ahead, it added.



With the idea of expanding into the gaming universe, Facebook in December acquired Madrid-based video gaming start-up firm PlayGiga for about $78 million. Facebook Gaming has released two new games titled Pokemon Tower Battle and Pokemon Medallion Battle on its Instant Games platform.

