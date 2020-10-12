The pandemic has played havoc with lives across the world. And most people continue to stay indoors even though restrictions have been lifted. Consequently, there’s a need to keep themselves occupied. How much Netflix can one watch, after all? Conceptualised during the lockdown, Arty Smarty, a new e-store offers a range of puzzles and DIY projects for adults.

Some of the most interesting products on the site include jigsaw puzzles, which can be customised using an image of your choice, the Arty Smarty F-18 Hornet model (a DIY kit of the miniature version of the fighter jet) and Arty Smarty Lamp Art (a DIY personalised lamp). They also have something called tangram, which is a Chinese puzzle with seven pieces that you can use to create 5,000 unique patterns.

In addition, they have a number of new games and DIY projects that are still in development.



