Microsoft announces Halo-themed Xbox Series X console; expected to launch in November

Microsoft is releasing a Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console, and is expected to launch on November 15 for $549.99 and the preorders for it have gone live at the Microsoft Store and Target.

The console celebrates Halo's 20th anniversary -- along with the forthcoming release of Halo Infinite.



This new device will be joined by additional hardware from the brand's partners at Seagate and Razer to help us celebrate 20 years of this iconic franchise in the lead up to the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021.



"Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S boasts up to 4K and 60 frames per second, and Multiplayer Arena supports up to 120 frames per second, advanced 3D Spatial Sound, and more. And, with new features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and framerate boosting, the entire catalog of Halo games gets better on next gen," the company said in a statement.



The console bundle will also include a custom Halo-branded controller that matches the console.



Microsoft has also revealed a Halo Infinite-inspired Razer Kaira Pro headset and Seagate Game Drive. The latter will be available in October, costing $100 for the 2TB version and $160 for the 5TB model.



In addition, Microsoft is also launching a Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller and it will also be available on November 15, priced at $199.99.



