New launch: BenQ unveils new monitors, projector in India

BenQ launched ten new products, including gaming monitors across various categories, to kick start the celebrations this festive season.



The new launch comprises immersive gaming and entertainment monitors, smart wireless portable projectors and gaming accessories including, smart wireless portable projector with 2.1 CH speakers, etc.



"The widest portfolio launch in the category contains products for consumers with varying visual requirements, be it an extraordinarily immersive gaming experience, surreal and entertaining audio-visuals, excellence in eSports or a cinematic experience on the go -- adding to the joy of the happiest and most cheerful season of the year," BenQ India and South Asia Managing Director, Rajeev Singh, said in a statement.



The MOBIUZ gaming monitors come equipped with an immersive 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Response Time, custom tuned HDR, AMDFreeSync Premium Pro technology and 3-sided bezel-less panel witha 16:9 aspect ratio as some of the key highlight features of the range.



The newly-announced Mobiuz monitor range consists of six models out of which three have curved panels set to deliver an immersive gaming experience like never before, the company claimed.



The EX3415R goes a step ahead and delivers an ultrawide gaming experience with a curved IPS display of 1900R to deliver extreme immersion.



At the same time, BenQ's new smart wireless portable projector GV30 offers path-breaking 2.1 Channel Speakers, embedded Android TV 9.0, authentic colours and vivid contrast powered by BenQ Cinematic Color with 97 per cent Rec 709 coverage.



The projector will help the content enthusiasts get an amplified movie theatre experience, with rich details, deep contrast, powerful sound and high overall quality in their streaming video.



BenQ's new Entertainment Monitor, EW3880R, is the first of its kind curved IPS panel monitor with an engrossing 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. The EW2880U offers a cinematic experience with its 4K UHD resolution.



*Edited from an IANS report