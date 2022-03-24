From Scorn to Ghostwire: Tokyo, here are some of the most-awaited upcoming horror games of 2022:

Last year looked great for the horror genre of gaming. It gave gamers, content creators and critics plenty of options to satiate their preferences when it came to picking a sub-genre. We had a direct sequel to the main story-line of 'Little Nightmares' and the full release of the most hyped 'Resident Evil: Village'. We also had the chance to experience 'The Medium'. This one-of-a-kind project was considered a novelty among gamers from various generations for its split screen gameplay to separate reality from the main character’s visions.

Towards the end of 2021, the indie studio MOB Games, released a demo to create a buzz about their project ‘Poppy Playtime', a first-person horror that has the appropriate amount of jump scares and adequate immersion, preparing you for the full release.

With this compilation, we bring you few of the most awaited horror games in 2022, across different platforms.

The Outlast Trials

All the Outlast titles to have ever been announced were produced by Red Barrels, a Canadian video game developer. Well-informed of the success of all Outlast games, we can look forward to Outlast Trials to feature similar elements of shock appeal in this multiplayer co-op game. The series, notorious for its human gore, has been expanded to test you and your friends’ sanity in this first-person psychological thriller. This title is a prequel to the main story line.

Release: 2022

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Scorn

Scorn is a first-person horror game set in a biopunk atmosphere. The Serbian developer, Ebb Software has anchored their debut to this title. The official trailer has been out for 5 years now. The elusivity of this title’s release or any particulars on further development still echoes across Twitter and YouTube comments. Artwork for this title has been heavily inspired by that of H.R. Giger’s contemporary art. The Swiss artist was well-known for his air-brushed amalgamation of mechanics to human anatomy.

Release: October 2022

Platforms: Xbox Series X and series S, Microsoft Windows

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The title is said to have originally developed as the third installment to The Evil Within franchise. Tango Gameplay is a Japanese developer, who was behind the development of The Evil Within franchise, published by Bethesda. The early gameplay of Ghostwire: Tokyo has been quite mesmerising with its alluring neon lights in a dystopian setting. Played in first-person, the player wields the magic of elements to defeat mobs that explode into glowing pixels. The devs have drawn inspiration from Japanese sacred traditions, while the backdrop of this open-world game is predominantly Japanese metropolitan. The game seems to introduce the horror aspect mostly with its nightmarish depiction of enemies, similar to that of Amnesia.

Release: March 25, 2022

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

The Callisto Protocol

Set in PUBG Universe but strictly devoid of any battle royale elements, The Callisto Protocol is a single player third person survival horror. Developed by Striking Distance Studios, this space horror portrays similarities to Dead Space’s storyline from its first look. With Glen Schofield as the lead artist as well as the director many enthusiasts seem to consider this title as the successor to the Dead Space series, which had Schofield as the lead producer.

Release: 2022

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Evil Dead: The Game

The Evil Dead franchise expands into the gaming industry with this PvP and single player hack and slash game. Developed by Saber Interactive The cabin in the woods theme still prevails with this video game adaptation. The trailer to this release reveals all the important aspects from the films that are included in the game. The game has been developed to stay true to an Evil Dead movie by featuring iconic roles as playable characters.

Release: May 13, 2022

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Dark Fracture

Dark Fracture is an upcoming horror survival game by the indie developer Twisted II Studio. The developer explains to IGN, a YouTube channel, of the ever-changing environment as a result of player interaction. Primarily set in a morgue, the main character traverses through eerie subterranean terrains as he spirals into paranoia. One of the two developers reveals drawing inspiration from AAA titles like Visage and Amnesia. The demo for the game has been out since 2020.

Release: 2022

Platforms: Steam