Xbox users can now share and view game content in stories

You can now add stories to your Xbox

Microsoft brings a new update for Xbox users that will bring their activity feed on the Xbox app for iOS and Android platforms in the form of stories.

The company stated that the recent update allows the users to create, share and view stories with their friends on the Xbox app. It also gives them an added priority tag for console gaming experiences with Quality of Service (QoS) Tagging.

According to sources, Kristen Mann, Principal Group Program Manager, Xbox Experiences explained the QoS Tagging as, “Quality of Service (QoS) tagging is a new service for Xbox consoles and sets priority tags on latency-sensitive outbound networking traffic such as party chat, console streaming, and multiplayer. This helps protect your gaming experience from connection issues during times of congestion on supported networks,"

Adding more to the update Mann said, “You can share your favourite gaming moments, including game clips, screenshots and achievements with your friends and the Xbox community. You can also reply to your friends' stories with a message or a quick reaction."

On the Xbox app, the stories channel is located right on the home screen.

A user can create a story by clicking the + button on their Gamertag located within the stories channel. From there they can select the game clip, screenshot or achievement from their galley, that they wish to post on their story.

After selecting, users are directed to the story preview page where they can add a caption to the post, followed by clicking the post button located on the bottom right.