Virtual Reality Unleashed: An amateur's journey at Mumbai's first freeform VR gaming studio

Immersion and Gameplay

Stepping into the 360° arena was a surreal experience. As our teammates transformed into avatars around us, the sense of immersion was complete. Despite being in a square room, the virtual environment made us feel like we were truly exploring the depths of space. The untethered play allowed us to move freely, enhancing the realism of the game.

The Singularity game was a cooperative shooter, accommodating 1-8 players, and designed for ages 13 and up. As soon as the power cut, we were thrust into a high-stakes situation with killer robots attacking from all directions. The gameplay demanded quick thinking and teamwork. We had only seconds to strategise, make calls and take orders for the sake of everyone's survival.

Navigating narrow corridors and taking dodgy lifts, we discovered hidden determination and bravery within ourselves. The mission was clear: find the source of the problem and deal with it. As we battled endless units of robots, the sense of urgency and adrenaline was palpable. The game pushed us to unleash our inner heroes, relying on each other to survive and complete the mission. It was a cinematic experience for us but for the third person, we were just a bunch of people going up and down the room, like a comedy film, shouting and asking each other to kill the robots!