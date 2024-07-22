Virtual Reality Unleashed: An amateur's journey at Mumbai's first freeform VR gaming studio

Stepping into Zero Latency, Mumbai's premier freeform virtual reality gaming studio, was like crossing the threshold into another dimension. Our team, joined by two other eager participants, were ready for an adventure like no other. Among the only three studios of its kind in India, Zero Latency offers an unparalleled VR gaming experience that blends cutting-edge technology with immersive gameplay.
The Game: Singularity
We selected a 30-minute game called Singularity, set in a secret military space station that had mysteriously gone dark. Our mission was to investigate the station, but as the briefing ominously hinted, there were no signs of human life – only an eerie silence that suggested something far more sinister. Equipped with state-of-the-art gear, we embarked on an interstellar thriller that promised to leave us feeling out of this world.
The Briefing and Gear Up
We arrived at the donning room for a 10 to 15 minute briefing about the gear and how to use it. The host guided us through the entire process, ensuring we were comfortable and ready for the adventure ahead. Strapping on our state-of-the-art controllers and reality-blurring VR headsets, we stepped into the arena.
Immersion and Gameplay
Stepping into the 360° arena was a surreal experience. As our teammates transformed into avatars around us, the sense of immersion was complete. Despite being in a square room, the virtual environment made us feel like we were truly exploring the depths of space. The untethered play allowed us to move freely, enhancing the realism of the game.
The Singularity game was a cooperative shooter, accommodating 1-8 players, and designed for ages 13 and up. As soon as the power cut, we were thrust into a high-stakes situation with killer robots attacking from all directions. The gameplay demanded quick thinking and teamwork. We had only seconds to strategise, make calls and take orders for the sake of everyone's survival.
Navigating narrow corridors and taking dodgy lifts, we discovered hidden determination and bravery within ourselves. The mission was clear: find the source of the problem and deal with it. As we battled endless units of robots, the sense of urgency and adrenaline was palpable. The game pushed us to unleash our inner heroes, relying on each other to survive and complete the mission. It was a cinematic experience for us but for the third person, we were just a bunch of people going up and down the room, like a comedy film, shouting and asking each other to kill the robots!
Back to reality
Emerging from the virtual world was like waking from an intense dream. We took a deep breath, shared our experiences and compared scores. Despite dying multiple times in the game, the thrill and excitement were worth every moment. It was especially exhilarating for a first-time VR gamer like myself.
Playing at Zero Latency is best enjoyed with a group. The cooperative nature of the games fosters teamwork and camaraderie, making the experience all the more memorable. The host's guidance from gearing up to the victorious finish ensures that even those new to VR can enjoy the game fully.
The studio offers a variety of other games, each providing unique and thrilling experiences: Far Cry, Outbreak, Undead Arena, Sol Raiders and Engineerium. Each game promises a different adventure, from battling zombies to exploring alien worlds, ensuring there's something for everyone.
This VR gaming studio in Mumbai is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the next level of VR gaming. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a first-timer, the immersive, untethered gameplay offers an unforgettable adventure.
Price for one: INR 1,000 onwards approximately.