Three decades of PlayStation and the stories it inspired

Sony’s PlayStation turns 30 this year, a milestone that highlights just how deeply the console has embedded itself in global culture. Its latest unexpected moment came earlier in the year, when Kendrick Lamar opened his Super Bowl halftime show on a colossal stage built from the familiar square, triangle, cross and circle symbols — an unsolicited but unmistakable nod to the brand’s influence. For a console that launched modestly in the mid-1990s, its reach has expanded far beyond gaming.

PlayStation’s cultural presence has long outgrown the living room. Characters such as Lara Croft, who leapt from the console into films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and the critically acclaimed The Last of Us, now adapted into a major HBO series, prove how consistently its worlds travel across formats. Even sitcoms and cult films have paid homage — Chandler Bing was an early adopter in Friends, and the zombie-battling hero of Shaun of the Dead practised his aim on a PlayStation.