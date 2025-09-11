Assassin’s Creed Shadows: What to keep in mind before the Claws of Awaji expansion

Assassin's Creed Shadows's expansion, Claws of Awaji will also enable all players to get a new weapon called, the Bo staff, for Naoe. The official website of Assassin Creed has said in their announcement:

"September 16 also brings a new free quest for all owners of the game to introduce the Bo staff! After completing the quest to unlock the weapon and train Naoe in its use, you will add the Bo to her arsenal".

"Owners of the expansion will also find unique new armor and gear pieces throughout the expansion's story and activities, with new appearances and new powers. Similarly, new skills and weapon abilities for both Naoe and Yasuke are available to all players", the website further added.

However, Claws of Awaji can be accessed only after the player has completed the main story of Shadows and completed Naoe and Yasuke's personal missions.

The official website of the game clarified, "Access to the Claws of Awaji is contingent upon completion of the main story arcs for both Naoe and Yasuke. Make sure you have finished the quest "Out of the Shadows", which is available after completing the personal quests for Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro".

Assassin’s Creed Shadows' expansion Claws of Awaji will be available for purchase or playable with a Ubisoft+ subscription. So, if you haven't finished the main story arc yet, do so before the expansion drops!