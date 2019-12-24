The next generation of iPhone phones, iPhone 12, is said to come with advanced sensor-shift technology that will help stabilise pictures. The 5G variant of this phone’s new tech will help click stable images without distortion when there is excessive motion.



The stabilisation is said to be applicable to the camera sensor itself and not be dependent on any specific lens. The main benefits of a sensor-shift technology for image stabilisation is that a fixed non-moving lens array is subject to lesser compromises and could be of higher quality.

According to reports, iPhone 11 Pro models feature optical image stabilisation for both photo and video, but only when using the wide-angle or telephoto lenses.

According to the predictions by JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.



*Edited from an IANS report.