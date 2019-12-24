Gadget enthusiasts have been waiting for the resurrected version of Motorola’s Razr, which was announced in 2019. Now, the company has reportedly announced a slight delay for both the pre-order and launch of the foldable phone, which were originally planned for December 26th and sometime in January respectively.

No official confirmation on the dates is out yet. “We would like to share an update on Motorola Razr’s pre-sale and in-store availability. Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high and has quickly outgrown supply predictions,” the company said recently.

The company recently tweeted about the India launch of the Razr and had also opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website.

The Moto Razr comes with two screens - one inside and the other outside. Inside, when unfolded, the device features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.2-inches, and outside, when the phone is folded, there is a 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.



The Quick View display on the outside includes a 16MP camera that allows users to click selfies. It turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

*Edited from an IANS report.