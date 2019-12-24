Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is set to launch its first 5G smartphone. The company will officially unveil Realme X50 5G on January 7 as per news portal GizmoChina.



The company has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone including its processor, charging details and more.The device will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The smartphone will support simultaneous 5G and Wi-Fi connections and will come with an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging that will juice up the phone's battery from flat to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.



According to rumors, the phone will be equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It could be coming with Sony IMX686 60MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear cameras and 32MP+ 8MP dual front facing cameras.The device will come with a five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system that offers 100 per cent coverage of heating sources.

*Edited from an IANS report