The largest mobile event in the world heads to Barcelona. While the Mobile World Congress (MWC)—which brings together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today’s most influential visionaries—is still months away, there is some excitement around new launches pegged to the event.

LG Electronics Inc will showcase its new flagship smartphone with a dual-screen and 5G connectivity at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, industry sources said. The Korean electronics giant is scheduled to unveil the new 5G phone, V60 ThinQ, at MWC Barcelona 2020, under the ultra-fast wireless network, according to the sources.

"LG Electronics is planning to showcase V60 ThinQ as next year's first smartphone to expand its presence in the 5G market," said an industry official who asked not to be named, according to a South Korean news agency. "The company is expected to increase its shipments in South Korea, the United States and Japan."

The company previously showcased the V50 ThinQ that supports 5G networks alongside the 4G-based G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019. LG Electronics is also expected to showcase an accompanying second-screen accessory for the V60 ThinQ that offers a dual-screen experience when combined with the main phone.

The new smartphone will also be equipped with an upgraded folding structure. The earlier version adopted "free stop hinge" technology, which is designed to add the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position.





*Edited from an IANS report