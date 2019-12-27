Mobile telecommunications company Oppo unveiled the much-awaited Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support in its home market on Thursday.



The Pro version reportedly features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

According to reports, the Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming and also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.



The Reno3 Pro has 4,025 mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 support. It goes from 0 to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, and 0 to 70 per cent in half an hour.



Available in White, Black, Starry Night Blue, and Sunrise, the handset maker is launching the Reno 3 on December 31 for CNY3,399 ($485) and CNY3,699 ($530).

*Edited from an IANS report.