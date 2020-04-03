The highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series will make its debut through a virtual launch on April 14. Prior to the launch the company has released specifications and features of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The latest specification revealed includes details about display quality of both smartphones.

DisplayMate has rated the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s display an ‘A+’, deeming them for their excellent screen quality. The company says the OnePlus 8 series has earned the highest display rating. DisplayMate also went ahead to claim that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s display colour accuracy is "visually indistinguishable from perfect".

Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, informed that OnePlus 8 Pro broke 13 records in DisplayMate’s lab tests. The OnePlus 8 is said to feature a 90Hz panel, whereas the Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz display.

The rumoured specifications of both the smartphones have been leaked. As per reports, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone is confirmed to come equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with an X55 modem for 5G support. The performance unit is said to get paired with 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Pro smartphone is also rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.78 sensor and another 48MP Sony IMX586 f/2.2 camera which will be a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.44 telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 5MP colour filter sensor.