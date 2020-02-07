According to a new report, tech giant Samsung’s Galaxy S20 base variant is expected to cost around $850 - $50 less than the earlier S10 equivalent.

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone will be unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11, and is expected to sell over 40 million units of this flagship device in 2020.



Much of the Galaxy S20 focus has been on the cameras, with the base model likely to sport 12MP main, 10MP front-facing, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, with the S20 Plus having an additional ToF (Time of Flight) camera. The Ultra model is also expected to come with a market-leading 16GB of RAM, positioning it as the industry standard for 5G.

“We expect 2020 shipments to exceed 40 million units, driven by the rumoured camera and hardware spec improvements, default 5G, and competitive retail pricing. The top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to come with a 108MP main, 40MP front-facing, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom paired with a possible 100x digital zoom, providing for powerful hybrid functionality,” according to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research report.



The price of the S20 base model should ease some resistance potential buyers will feel from premium prices. The S20 line could also come with LTE variants, allowing even lower pricing in regions where 5G has yet to make significant commercial inroads. One risk to the forecast comes from the coronavirus situation. Although Samsung closed its Huizhou handset production line in 2H19, mitigating some of its production risk, retail sales could be hit as public events and marketing activities are scaled down due to virus fears.



Edited from an IANS report.