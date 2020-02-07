Xiaomi VP and Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing turned to Weibo to tease one of the company's upcoming phones that purportedly show impressive zoom range.

Having been the harbinger of crushed hopes for the last few weeks, the Xiaomi VP finally shared some news that's bound to get fans excited about the Chinese giant's upcoming phones. It was apparently snowing in Beijing and Weibing decided to share the moment with his followers on Weibo.

Reports suggest that it is probably the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. It could also possibly be the non-Pro version. Notably, Xiaomi is expected to unveil the new Mi 10 models on February 14 and this comes at a significant time. The Redmi K30 Pro may be announced this month as well. Knowing the company, we'll get a lot of teasers and official details over the next few days for its upcoming phones.

The three smartphone brands from the China-based BBK Group -- led by Realme -- were the fastest growing brands in the calendar year 2019, while Xiaomi remained flat and Samsung went into negative growth (year-over-year). Xiaomi led the market with 28.6 per cent share and registered annual shipments of 43.6 million units in 2019 -- the highest ever smartphone shipments made by any brand in a year -- but the growth slumped to 9.2 per cent (YoY) in 2019 from 2018.

*Edited from an IANS report