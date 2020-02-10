According to a new leak, OnePlus 8 series is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

It confirms the design language of the handsets and a 120Hz refresh rate display. “The memory options are neither here nor there, honestly. 128GB or 256GB with 8GB of RAM is a perfectly valid guess. Perhaps 12GB is a possibility as well. OnePlus could even jump on the increasingly popular train of showing-off with a 16GB tier,” the report was quoted in a leading media organisation.

Reports about the Chinese smartphone maker filing a patent for a technology that hides the front camera when not in use has also been doing the rounds. The patent seems to be similar to the implementation of the recently unveiled Concept One smartphone by OnePlus that was showcased by the company at CES 2020 last month.

As per the report, the photograph of the device included in the patent application shows that there are no punch-holes of pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera and the entire surface is covered by the screen.

Edited from an IANS report.