The Ambient Mode for Google Assistant will soon be available on OnePlus smartphones, the company reportedly announced. For the mode, OnePlus has partnered with Google and it will be available on OnePlus 3 from 2016 and newer devices.

The ambient mode will give a smart display-like experience to smartphones. With this mode, the handsets will provide information about calendar, dates, reminders, music, smart home controls, weather scenarios, and more, that one can see in a smart display device. The mode can also be used to showcase an image slideshow direct from Google Photos on smartphones.

The new feature for all Android phones was released by Google a few months ago and the rollout, in stages, might take up to a week.



You can activate the feature by following these steps: Open Google app on your smartphone and go to More > Settings > Google Assistant > Assistant tab > Phone > Ambient mode.

Edited from an IANS report.