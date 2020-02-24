After launching the successful "Galaxy A50" series last year, South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone -- Galaxy A51 -- in India. With a completely new design and a big upgrade in the camera setup, Galaxy A51 comes with the company's signature Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.

With features like quad-camera setup, screen and long-lasting battery, this device can be a dream smartphone for youngsters.

We reviewed the device in "Black Prism Crush" colour. Let's see how it fared.

Youngsters generally look for a good camera, powerful battery and decent gaming in a mid-range smartphone. This device has the potential to meet all these demands and has ticked all the right boxes.

The A51 is the first-ever in Galaxy A series to sport an Infinity-O display; there's a rectangular camera block with quad-camera setup on the rear's top left corner. It features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with "Night Mode" capability and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in "Live Focus" mode.

Overall, the camera produced detailed images. In low light, the device managed to capture good and sharp snaps. The in-built features like Portrait mode, Live Focus worked well too.

The additional features such as Pro, Panorama, Food, Night, Super Slow-Motion and Slow Motion did produce good photos and videos in both indoors and outdoors. The Galaxy A51 also comes with cool features such as "Scene Optimizer" that can recognise up to 30 different scenes and adjust the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimise image quality.

Also, with Super Steady Video mode, the device captured smooth and stable videos. On the right side, the device houses the volume rocker and power buttons and the SIM tray on the left.

At the bottom, the device houses Type-C USB charging port, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's a punch-hole camera in the top centre of the display. Thanks to the 32MP front camera and an f/2.2 aperture, it captured sharp selfies.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by rock-solid 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset and while using the device, We didn't find any problem. We were able to use daily apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp smoothly.

Tasks, like playing games, watching videos, switching between apps, using multiple social media applications, were smooth. While playing games like Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile, we did not find any lagging or slowdown. Thanks to a 4,000mAh battery, the device lasted for a day and a half, even after playing games and video streaming.

The new Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB) for Rs 23,999 is available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colours.

*Edited from an IANS report