The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10. "We are proud to unveil India's first 5G, super-fast, performance-driven smartphone -- Realme X50 Pro 5G. Sporting best in class performance, design and quality, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is a trendsetter for the future and is our ultimate flagship," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has a 90Hz refresh rate display. At the same time, it has a 180Hz sampling rate which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness while playing games.

The smartphone features 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front, with a variety of tech-trendy functions upgraded. Other rear cameras include a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 20X zoom, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP portrait sensor.

The device accommodates ultra-wide-angle dual camera on the front, including the main lens with a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture, as well as the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 105-degree field-of-view. Both cameras support selfies in HDR and Nightscape mode.

In terms of video recording, ultra-wide-angle video shooting, UIS super video stabilization, selfie portrait beauty-cam and blurring the background in portrait videos are all available. Additionally, the device houses a 4200mAh dual-cell battery and will come with flash-charging technology - 65W SuperDart.

The smartphone will be available in two colours and three variants -- INR 37,999 (6GB+128GB), INR 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and INR 44,999 (12GB+256GB) -- on Flipkart and realme.com.

*Edited from an IANS report