Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has stated that their Concept One smartphone, which they will be launching at the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States will have an impressive “invisible camera” and colour-shifting glass technology.



“We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its ground-breaking ‘invisible camera’ and colour-shifting glass technology,” OnePlus tweeted recently.





The invisible camera effect which one might find at the rear of the phone is created by an electrochromic sheet of glass that covers the cameras, reports had stated. There were earlier reports from tech experts that stated, Concept One, a prototype device, will be a foldable-display phone, Motorola’s Razr or Huawei’s Mate X. Also, sources state that this device will have super-fast charging technologies, like 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging.



*Edited from an IANS report.